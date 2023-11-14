The Paris Agreement and the Disconnect Between Targets and Action

The Paris Agreement is one of the most celebrated moments of climate action—but the event turned me into something of a COP skeptic. COPs—or Conferences of the Parties—are annual events convened by the United Nations where world leaders try to hash out a deal to limit climate change. In 2015, the Paris group arrived at a target of keeping the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

While this was bold and aspirational, it hit on a very clear disconnect: Leaders can promise ambitious targets without the slightest intention of scaling up action to meet them. In 2015, the world was on track to hit around 3.6 degrees Celsius of warming by 2100. The previously targeted limit of 2 degrees Celsius, set in Copenhagen in 2009, was already far out of reach, yet leaders promised to achieve even more. That would have been great if they had put incredibly ambitious policies on the table. But they didn’t. And without such policies, this new target seemed like a cruel promise to those for whom the difference between

