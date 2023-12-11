The Paris Agreement and the Disconnect Between Promises and Action

The Paris Agreement is one of the most celebrated moments of climate action, but it has turned the author into a skeptic of COPs. The agreement set a target of keeping global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius, but leaders often make ambitious promises without taking sufficient action to meet them. In 2015, the world was already on track to hit 3.6 degrees Celsius of warming by 2100, making the previously targeted limit of 2 degrees Celsius unattainable.

Without ambitious policies, the new target seemed like a cruel promise





WIREDScience » / 🏆 385. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Paris Agreement and the Disconnect Between Targets and ActionIn a year of record heat waves and rising global emissions, it would be easy to write COP28 off before it even starts. But that would be a mistake.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

Global Stocktake Shows Insufficient Progress in Meeting Paris Agreement TargetsThis year’s first Global Stocktake is likely to make grim reading, highlighting that the world’s collective efforts to meet the targets of the Paris Agreement on climate change are falling well short. Cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030 is vital if we are to avoid the worst effects of global warming. This is still possible — just. But by the time that the U.N.’s major annual climate summit, this year’s COP28, wraps up Dec. 12, we will only have seven short years left to achieve this.

Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Actors Union Warns of Threat in Tentative Agreement with Hollywood StudiosStreaming invigorated the film and TV industry and sent established studios scrambling. That was before AI sparked one of the biggest work stoppages in Hollywood history.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

Majority of UAW Members at GM Flint Assembly Plant Reject Tentative Contract AgreementA majority of United Auto Workers members at General Motors' assembly plant in Flint, Michigan, voted against the union's tentative agreement with the automaker this week.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

SAG-AFTRA Releases Tentative Agreement Summary, AI RegulationsWith the SAG-AFTRA National Board having approved the tentative agreement between the union and the AMPTP, the final step is for the union's voting members to give the deal its collective thumbs-up or thumbs-down beginning this Tuesday, November 14th.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

Shakira Accepts Agreement in Tax Fraud TrialColombian singer Shakira has accepted an agreement with prosecutors in her tax fraud trial in Spain. She admitted to failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros in taxes between 2012 and 2014. As part of the deal, Shakira will receive a suspended three-year sentence and a fine of 7 million euros. The trial, which was expected to last several weeks, was called off after just eight minutes.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »