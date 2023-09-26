| The pandemic is over … depending on who you ask

A look back at the Post Pandemic series. The team deemed it too soon for the project. Lo and behold, a new wave of infections crested shortly thereafter. More than a year on, we’re still wrestling with those questions.
With another uptick hitting and a, it feels at times as though nothing has changed. But things have changed — and some have indeed ended.
Over the past few months, our Post Pandemic series has explored those things. The series is close to that original project idea, but replaced responses from readers with ones from writers — novelists, poets, essayists, the works, each with a unique perspective.And today’s, from poetIt’s a meditation on the pandemic
, but on physics and photography, too, with a little bit of Polynesia. Hynes writes that she spent her first lockdown looking down, “trying to avoid the gloves and masks collecting on sidewalks and at bus stops.” headtopics.com
For weeks, she let herself get lost in books of astronomical photographs. She marveled at the stars, then wrote about them. Many of the images were long-exposure captures that felt very familiar: “The waiting,” Hynes writes, “just as we all were waiting then.
A year and change ago, at a brainstorm of Post Opinions editors, one of us threw out the idea of asking our readers when the pandemic ended. Or, at the very least, what would signal its end down the road?
, but on physics and photography, too, with a little bit of Polynesia.
Hynes writes that she spent her first lockdown looking down, “trying to avoid the gloves and masks collecting on sidewalks and at bus stops.”
For weeks, she let herself get lost in books of astronomical photographs. She marveled at the stars, then wrote about them. Many of the images were long-exposure captures that felt very familiar: “The waiting,” Hynes writes, “just as we all were waiting then. Waiting and trying to stay still.”
One image in particular captivated her: “Stargazing Giant,” by Jeff Dai, a scene of seven monolithic moai on Easter Island, seemingly staring at the heavens.
Hynes includes the poem this image inspired. One stanza keenly reminded me of the pandemic’s zenith: