The Overhang: How Bills are maximizing Josh Allen's chaos, while Packers' pass rusher is a star even after ACL tear

Any given Sunday is so ridiculously cliché and yet still always so appropriate. The Arizona Cardinals upset the Dallas Cowboys in a battle between meme'd coaches new and old (and with some great coaching and spicy designs from the Cardinals team). The Indianapolis Colts beat a Baltimore Ravens team that has half of its players in the infirmary. The Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville with only one of their Day 1 offensive line starters playing. (And don't worry, Trevor Lawrence is fine. And buy as much C.J. Stroud stock as possible). Justin Herbert diced up the Minnesota Vikings in a Loser Leaves Town match, showing off his T-800 like destruction and precision. of their season was the catalyst for this improved aspect of Buffalo's offense.Allen can be his own worst enemy . He is always in attack mode and no play is unsalvageable.

That can lead to him trying to do too much and putting his team in tough situations.

The Bills have slowly been finding ways to revamp their offense to be more sustainable to Allen's variance. They're asking themselves how they can keep Allen from having to feel like he has to win the game on a single play, or at least keep hisalter ego at bay until it's time to unleash him on defenses. (Hulk smash?)

One way to do this is to literally and figuratively take the ball out of his hands. That means a good old-fashioned, home-cooked running game. Let him take a mental and physical breather, eat some vegetables, before he goes back challenging defenses by himself. headtopics.com

And through three weeks, even against a couple of strong defenses in the Jets and Commanders, the initial returns have been promising!

This is the best the Bills' run game has been, and the highest rate it's run the ball since Allen's first full season as a starter. And through three weeks theiron running back runs is nearly 12% higher (from 32.7% to 44.3%) than through the first three weeks of the 2022 season. And nearly 5% higher than their average over the 2019-2022 seasons.

Over time, that is significant. Going from a fine rushing attack excluding Allen’s legs to one that ranks third behind only the Eagles and Dolphins — the two teams that put up over 500 rushing yards combined in Week 3 — is what lifts the floor of this Buffalo offense that can be so maddening at times.

The Bills accomplished this by upgrading personnel to be more conducive to the run game. They added guard Connon McGovern in free agency and drafted O’Cyrus Torrence in the second round. They added big-body running backs like Latavius Murray and Damien Harris to complement second-year player James Cook, who is more explosive but whose smaller frame limits his touch upside.

Their run attack also added variety without being overly convoluted. They are using standard run concepts outside of just zone runs — more physical downhill plays like duo and counter — that takes advantage of the box count they are being given because of the threat of Allen’s arm. The Bills are using run plays without pass routes tagged, separating run-pass options (RPO) like church and state. And when they do decide to use RPOs, Allen is choosing to hit the “run” button more often when they are calling those plays, a small but encouraging sign of improved discipline in Allen’s play:a healthy helping of Duo, some Counter, some Tackle Insert, a little bit of Sprint Draw. We're liking what we're seeing!