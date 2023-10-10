The outperformance of the 'Big 7' tech stocks will continue for the rest of the year, Wolfe says

Investors can continue to rely on the strength of a small group of tech stocks through at least the end of this year, according to Wolfe Research. The "magnificent 7" or "big 7" are the megacap tech stocks that drove the narrow market rally in the first half of 2023, such as Apple and Nvidia .

We don't expect this cohort to materially underperform until these names post disappointing quarterly results and/or issue below consensus guidance — not something we expect in 3Q reports," Senyek wrote. The CNBC Magnificent 7 Index is up 90% year to date, compared to about 13% for the S & P 500 .

