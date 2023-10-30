The original Google Pixel Watch is a great buy while it’s $80 off

As one of Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals, you can currently buy the Google Pixel Watch for $200 saving you $80 off the usual price of $280. While it isn’t the latest model any more, this is still one of the best smartwatch deals at the moment. If you’re not sure if you should opt for it or pay more for the Google Pixel Watch 2, we’re here to help. Keep reading while we explain all as well as remind you of the deal involved.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch The Google Pixel Watch doesn’t make the cut among the best smartwatches but it’s still worth checking out for many people. It has an attractive 1.2-inch always-on display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness which is actually the same as the Google Pixel Watch 2.

An older processor means it’s a little slower but you still get core fitness features. It has a blood oxygen saturation monitor, along with ECG facilities, and an optical hearty rate sensor. Again, that’s a few less features than the Google Pixel Watch 2 which adds on superior sensors like body response tracking and skin temperature sensors, but you’ll still be happy with what’s here. headtopics.com

Related The Google Pixel Watch will still track all your fitness and health, such as calories burned, steps taken, and the workouts you participate in, all thanks to Fitbit integration. It’s easy to look up turn-by-turn navigation using Maps as well as pay with Google Wallet. It all comes together nicely so you can track your wellbeing from one device.

So, should you go for the Google Pixel Watch over the newer 2 model? In terms of looks and screen quality, there’s not much in it. However, the Google Pixel Watch 2 offers better performance and more sophisticated sensors, as well as automatic workout tracking for certain common exercises. The downside? The Google Pixel Watch 2 costs $150 more than the Google Pixel Watch does right now. headtopics.com

If you’re not convinced you need those extra features, you’ll be delighted with the Google Pixel Watch. Down to just $200 from $280 at Best Buy, you save $80 but you also potentially save $150 compared to buying the superior but not necessarily essential Google Pixel Watch 2. Check it out now and see what works best for you.

