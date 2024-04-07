The One Hand and The Six Fingers: A Collaborative Murder Mystery

The One Hand and The Six Fingers, an ambitious murder mystery spanning two stories, from Image Comics , is making some bold creative choices by employing an exciting, collaborative creative structure. In an interview with Screen Rant, co-creators Dan Watters and Ram V discussed how their projects connect – and even more crucially, how they don't. 'Sometimes it’ll be literal.

Sometimes it'll be thematic,' said Dan Watters, writer of The Six Fingers, explaining how the two stories will weave together. Both Six Fingers and The One Hand are five-issue miniseries, with their releases staggered by two weeks. This back-and-forth release structure allowed their creators to embrace a novel, dialectic approach to storytelling, taking advantage of their medium in a fascinating way. Together, the stories offer opposing perspectives on a murder mystery, as the mysterious One Hand killings resume, and the respective protagonists of both books seek to uncover why, though for very different reasons. 'The only person to have had both sides of the argument is the reader,' Ram V said, 'and so the reader can see the shape of the thing that is missing. And I think that is a wonderful way to have a reveal in a mystery.

