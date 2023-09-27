The official surrender to our drug crisis: NYers told to carry Narcan

City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan has completely surrendered on the drug crisis, now foisting off responsibility onto literally EVERYONE else by saying we all should carry Narcan. No evidence suggests these “harm reduction” strategies work, at all — and plenty of it indicates that they make things worse. Look at the disaster unfolding in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district, where woke pols are suddenly waking up to reality.

Or even in Portugal, once the world leader in drug decriminalization but now having serious second thoughts as crime rises. they are responsible for ending the crisis — not he and his tax-funded army of bureaucrats and “experts.”

