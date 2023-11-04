The Obstacles to Project Success

A second reason is unreasonable constraints — when the effort doesn’t have adequate funding, people, time, or other key inputs. Lack of effective leadership is another project killer, as is undue complexity, where projects span multiple teams, business units, geographies, and organizations and face volatility, uncertainty, and ambiguity. A final obstacle to project success is too much or too little management.

To avoid these pitfalls, smart companies should hire senior executives who are project management experts, commit to clear processes and strong governance, and empower project managers.differs across industries and functions, it’s on the rise — and intensifying — across the board due to competitive, regulatory, environmental, and social dynamics. Research shows that, in developed nations, such as, projects account for about 30% of economic activity. Examples include new product development, enhanced technology to manage customers or communities, planning events, or improving infrastructure. Yet, projects are notoriously finicky, and success rates fall precipitously as they become larger, longer, and more complex.Accelerate your career with Harvard ManageMentor®. HBR Learning’s online leadership training helps you hone your skills with courses like Project Management. Earn badges to share on LinkedIn and your resume. Access more than 40 courses trusted by Fortune 500 companie

