'The Nun II' Sets Devilish Digital and Blu-Ray Release Dates

Valak is coming home! Set in 1956 France, after the events at Saint Cartha's monastery, Sister Irene now serves in a convent in Italy.

She is called upon once again to investigate the murder of a priest as evil spreads across Europe and she realizes that Valak has returned. Sister Irene will once again have to face off against the demon to protect innocent people. The movie has grossed $206 million worldwide and received mixed reviews from critics and fans but is deemed a worthy installment in the franchise as it currently reigns over titles like Expend4bles in the theatres. For, fans of the franchise the movie makes a devilishly good watch this spooky season.

The Team behind ‘The Nun II’ The movie brings back Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, joined by Jonas Bloquet as Maurice, Storm Reid as Sister Debra, Anna Popplewell as Kate, and Bonnie Aarons reprising her demon nun character from the original feature.

Read more:

Collider »

East Highland grandmother sets up hammock in trees to protect them from removalAn East Highland woman has tended to two date palms near her home for nearly a decade. Now, they're in danger of being cut down, so she's taking drastic measures to stop it.

The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts sets the MLB leadoff RBI mark - New York Amsterdam NewsLos Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts’ month-long pursuit of presumed National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. may not result in winning his first NL MVP award.

Senators nix casual clothing as bipartisan resolution sets new dress code for Senate floorThe guidance came as Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has been unapologetically wearing shorts and sweatshirts around the Senate.

Senators nix casual clothing as bipartisan resolution sets new dress code for Senate floorThe guidance came as Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has been unapologetically wearing shorts and sweatshirts around the Senate.

Senators nix casual clothing as bipartisan resolution sets new dress code for Senate floorNo shorts on the Senate floor.

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Concert Movie Sets World Premiere Event In Los AngelesYou didn’t actually think there wouldn’t be a world premiere for the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film? The biggest theatrical exhibitor in the U.S. and the world, AMC Theatres, …

The Big Picture After sufficiently scaring people in theatres, The Nun II has set a digital release date for fans to enjoy the feature from the comfort of their homes. The feature directed by Michael Chaves brings back Sister Irene for an epic showdown again with the evil Nun Valak, this time in Italy. Ahead of its Blu-Ray release the movie will be available on platforms like Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, and more for purchase. Further, the home release comes with two bonus featurettes, "Demons in Paradise" and "Handcrafter Nightmares," where the filmmakers and cast take you behind the scenes and dive into the making of the horrifying sequel.

Set in 1956 France, after the events at Saint Cartha's monastery, Sister Irene now serves in a convent in Italy. She is called upon once again to investigate the murder of a priest as evil spreads across Europe and she realizes that Valak has returned. Sister Irene will once again have to face off against the demon to protect innocent people. The movie has grossed $206 million worldwide and received mixed reviews from critics and fans but is deemed a worthy installment in the franchise as it currently reigns over titles like Expend4bles in the theatres. For, fans of the franchise the movie makes a devilishly good watch this spooky season.

The Team behind ‘The Nun II’ The movie brings back Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, joined by Jonas Bloquet as Maurice, Storm Reid as Sister Debra, Anna Popplewell as Kate, and Bonnie Aarons reprising her demon nun character from the original feature. Further rounding off the cast are Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie, Suzanne Bertish as Madame Laurent, David Horovitch as Cardinal Conroy, Pascal Aubert as Father Noiret, Maxime Elias-Menet as Jacques, Léontine d'Oncieu as Simone, and Anouk Darwin Homewood as Celeste. Furthermore, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren respectively in the mid-credit scene, connecting the movie to the larger universe.

Chaves directs, from a screenplay by Ian Goldberg & Richard Naing, and Akela Cooper, with a story by Cooper. The Nun II is produced by Peter Safran and James Wan, with Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Gary Dauberman, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Michael Polaire serving as executive producers.

The Nun II arrives for purchase digitally at home on October 3 and will be available to purchase on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 14.