The Nun 2: First 8 Minutes Shared Online For Free As Horror Movie Releases On Digital

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The first eight minutes of The Nun 2 is now available to watch online as the horror movie hits digital platforms. Serving as a sequel to 2018's The Nun and as the ninth film overall in The Conjuring franchise, the new sequel is directed once again by Michael Chaves, following Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) in 1956 France as she faces off against Valek once more. The film earned mixed reviews from critics, but has generally proven more popular with audiences.

Now, on the day of The Nun 2's digital release date, Vudu has shared the first eight minutes of the sequel on YouTube. Watch the film's chilling opening scenes below:

How Did The Nun 2 Perform In Theaters? Made on a budget of $22 million, The Nun ended its theatrical run in 2018 with an impressive $365.6 million. The film achieved this success despite earning mostly negative reviews from critics, with its Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 35% suggesting that it fell short for general viewers as well.

The Nun 2, by contrast, was made on a reported budget of $38 million and has, so far, not been able to reach the box office highs of the original. As of this writing, The Nun 2's worldwide box office sits at $233 million, meaning that the sequel has still been a big win for Warner Bros. despite falling short of its predecessor. It's interesting to note that The Nun 2's scores on sites like IMDb, Metacritic, and Rotten Tomatoes suggest that it's been an improvement over the original in terms of quality, but this hasn't been reflected at the box office.

It's not yet clear how the film will perform on digital platforms, but the box office thus far suggests that The Nun 3 certainly isn't out of the question. An additional film has not yet been confirmed, but The Nun 2's ending does leave the door open for more stories should the studio and filmmakers be interested in expanding the world of The Conjuring franchise even further.