The Nobel Peace Prize is to be announced in Oslo. The laureate is picked from more than 350 nominees

FILE - A Nobel Prize medal is displayed during a ceremony in New York on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. The Nobel Prize winners of 2023 will be announced throughout the weeks of Oct. 2 and 9. (Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP, File)– The winner of the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize is being announced Friday, chosen by a panel of experts in Norway from a list of just over 350 nominations.

The prize can be awarded to individuals or organizations. Other previous winners include Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama, Mikhail Gorbachev, Aung San Suu Kyi and the United Nations. Unlike the other Nobel prizes that are selected and announced in Stockholm, founder Alfred Nobel decreed that the peace prize be decided and awarded in Oslo by the five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee.This year, the committee received 351 nominations — 259 for individuals and 92 for organizations.

The peace prize is the fifth of this year's prizes to be announced. A day earlier, the Nobel committee awarded Norwegian writer Jon Fosse the

Nobels season ends on Monday with the announcement of the winner of the economics prize, formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. Winners also receive an 18-carat gold medal and diploma when they collect their Nobel Prizes at the award ceremonies in December.

