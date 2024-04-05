The No. 1 Mistake Americans Make with Their Credit Cards

The biggest mistake you can make with credit cards is to carry a balance every month, financial planners say. While credit cards are a convenient way to spend money, they have punishingly high interest rates that now average 20.

75%. To avoid wasting your money on interest, it's best not to carry an outstanding balance on your credit card, if you can.

Credit Cards Debt Interest Rates Financial Planning

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US drops in ranking of happiest countries, dragged down by less satisfied young peopleAmericans, particularly younger Americans, are less happy, according to a new report from Gallup.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Record Number of Americans Using 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Apps Amid Inflation SurgeA record number of Americans have been using “buy now, pay later” apps amid the surging inflation seen in Biden’s economy. Around 6.5 percent of Americans, roughly 15 million, have been using BPNL apps to pay for groceries since last year. Of those using the apps, around 5.4% were low-income Americans. BPNL loans are short-term loans with fixed payments at little to no interest. Many Americans have begun using BPNL loans for various items. Inflation has been trending upward for the past three months.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

The No. 1 mistake cryptocurrency traders make when filing their taxes, according to a CPACrypto traders can face stiff consequences if they make this mistake at tax time, says Shehan Chandrasekera, a CPA and head of tax strategy at CoinTracker.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Avoid this mistake when investing your tax refund, says Stanford accounting professorThe math supports investing your refund in a lump sum if this year. But don't count out dollar-cost averaging just yet.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Carlee Russell apologizes for faking her own kidnapping: 'I made a grave mistake'Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who lied to police and faked her own disappearance, pleaded guilty this week to misdemeanor crimes and apologized to the court.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Rey's New Star Wars Movie Must Avoid One Massive Luke Skywalker MistakeRey needs to be more than just a Jedi Master.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »