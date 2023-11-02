The Night Stalker: Is Serial Killer Richard Ramirez Dead?

The outlet reported that assistant chief deputy coroner Lt. Keith Boyd said, “That’s chronic drug use prior to incarceration. There’s nothing to support any kind of drug use while incarcerated.” Boyd further added that the drug use likely caused the hepatitis C infection: “It’s likely something that he has been dealing with for years. It’s killing your liver.”in 1984 and 1985, Ramirez’s offenses also included rape, sodomy, and oral copulation.

Ultimately, the media nicknamed the serial killer ‘The Night Stalker’ because residents were warned to lock their doors and windows in the summer of 1985. That was when Ramirez’s killings peaked. He would reportedly enter homes using unlocked windows and doors and murder victims with a gun or knife. The killer also burglarized the homes and raped the female victims.

