The NHL bans Pride Tape, setting off a backlash from players and fans

"I'll use the tape — if I have to buy it myself, I will," one NHL player said after the league banned the rainbow-colored tape, which symbolizes pro hockey's pledge to be welcoming and inclusive.Pride Tape was quickly adopted by NHL teams as a way to support and celebrate LGBTQ+ fans and athletes. But the NHL has banned the tape.
Critics say the league's decision is a step backward. High-profile players say they're disappointed. At least one player said he'll likely use the colorful tape anyway.
Other NHL players said that while they disagree with the ban, they will respect the league's rules. Neither the NHL nor the NHL Players' Association responded to NPR's requests for comment on the ban.
But as the NHL prepared to start a new season, it sent a memo announcing the ban also applies to Pride Tape, saying players aren't allowed to use it at any time.The abrupt shift came after several NHL players made headlines last season for refusing to wear Pride Night themed jerseys, citing religious or other reasons.
"What happened last year was that the issue of who wanted to wear a particular uniform on a particular night overshadowed everything that our clubs were doing," NHL Commissioner Gary BettmanBut the ban itself has taken up attention on its own.
But, it says,"It is now clear that the NHL is stepping back from its longstanding commitment to inclusion, and continuing to unravel all of its one-time industry-leading work onPride Tape was backed by a Kickstarter campaign in 2015, as a simple way to encourage LGBTQ+ youth to get involved in team sports.
"These kids don't have many professionals to look up to — and for young hockey players, there are no 'out' role models at all,"The tape has bright blocks of color, to replace the standard white or black tape hockey players normally use on their sticks.