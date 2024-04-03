The New Rolexes Are Almost Here: We Asked 9 Watch-World Insiders for Their Predictions, the 36 mm 18-karat gold timepiece with white enamel dial is expected to fetch between $384,000 and $770,000 (HK$3,000,000 to HK$6,000,000) thanks in part to its storied provenance.
A 1972 Rolex ‘Paul Newman’ Daytona and 30 More Exceptional Watches Are Heading to Auction This Month“Patek’s first automatic watch is a very important milestone for the brand,” Joey Luk, director and head of Sotheby’s watches department in Hong Kong, tells. “It is shown by how beautifully decorated the movement is even when they could only be seen by watchmakers due to the solid case back. It’s arguably the best automatic caliber ever made.”at the Basel Fair in Switzerland in the spring of 1953. The brand then “waited for a couple of months to see how the watch would be received,” Luk says. In the summer of 1953, the brand delivered the watch to Joe Ben (J.B.) Champion, J
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »
Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »
Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »
Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »
Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »
Source: auto123 - 🏆 566. / 51 Read more »