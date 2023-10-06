The New Pixel Has an iPhone Problem. There's Little Reason to Upgrade.

This year, the main competition between Apple and Google seems to be which company can make the most incremental update for their phones. It’s a close call.

On Wednesday, Alphabet ‘s (ticker: GOOGL) Google introduced its latest phone lineup. Similar to the iPhone 15 announcement last month, the enhancements were minor. Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro include slightly faster processors, slightly better cameras, and slightly nicer displays, all in a design similar to last year’s model.

What happened to real smartphone progress? These annual product unveilings to show off the new models used to be the most exciting and anticipated technology events of the year. No longer. The lack of “must have” features in the 2023 lineups for iPhones and Pixels offer little incentive for current owners to upgrade. headtopics.com

The problem for Apple and Google is they’re not just competing against each other for consumers’ wallets. They’re competing against the phones people already have in their pockets. Without compelling reason to pay $1,000 for the latest piece of hardware, consumers will undoubtedly take the cheaper path.

This dynamic isn’t set in stone, though. There’s now a clear gap between the capabilities of AI technology and what we find on our phones. Adding AI-powered digital assistants would go a long way in kick-starting the upgrade cycle. headtopics.com

My colleague Eric Savitz writes in this week’s Tech Trader column that the emergence of ChatGPT has made Siri feel “downright ancient.” A more capable AI-powered service on iPhone and Android devices would make a large difference in the daily productivity for users.

