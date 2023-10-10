The new game-changing approach to Steve Scalise’s dreaded cancer will make him fit to lead

Back in 2017, Congressman Steve Scalise was shot on a Virginia ball field during Congressional baseball practice. Congressman (Dr.) Brad Wenstrup, a former combat surgeon in Iraq, ran to his rescue and applied a tourniquet (first a belt and then a military grade tourniquet) high up on Scalise’s thigh.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION Wenstrup also pointed out to me that Scalise never blamed anyone including the Democrats for the political attacks that day whereas the Virginia Attorney General concluded that the attack by James Hodgkinson, a left wing activist, was an act of political terrorism.

