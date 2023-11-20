The New e-208: Is It Worth the Hype?

Anyone who has been to mainland Europe in the last few years will have seen a 208. They’re everywhere. Officially thehave been gaining traction in other market niches over the past decade, but increasingly tough legislation and the rapid reduction in technology costs mean that electric power is no longer purely the preserve of bigger, faster and more expensive machines..

The e-208 offers rapid charging, the range and usability to convert those buyers who have thus far been EV sceptics and a posh-ish interior. But is it good enough to be classed among the Great to drive and efficient enough, but the cabin frustrates and you can buy a less compromised EV for lessThis facelifted model is more of a mid-life collagen injection rather than an out and out BBL. Up front there’s a new face with a larger grille and a three-claw light signature that mirrors the 9X8 Le Mans hypercar that came eighth at la Sarthe in 2023.The car’s lithium ion battery pack is housed beneath the floor in what is effectively an ‘H’ pattern and comes in two varieties, 50kWh and 51kW





