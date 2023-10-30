The New Business Model For Sustainable Competitive Advantage. A Top C-Suite Advisor Speaks

“We are at a tipping point when business needs to reinvent themselves for better futures. In fact, I believe that they need to reinvent the model and even demonstrate the contribution to society.” Why? “Because they will be chosen by people, by employees, as you said, by investors, by partners, by clients. This is what is happening right now. And the question is not anymore about the why, the question has become about the how.
She was also on a panel about these issues that the author moderated at the big ChangeNow 2023 Summit in Paris, France earlier this year (pictured). (Author’s note: English is not Grosmaitre’s first language, so some wording in quotes may reflect that.)Grosmaitre says that businesses need to reinvent their business model because, “At the core of the business model, it means that sustainability is not anymore, (just) sustainability experts’ business. It has become everyone's business.
That means, focusing "their investment planning into the contribution of the brands, not just on profit or regular financial performance, but also performance that are key for the people, the planet and people around them." She citedas an example here, which developed the strategy of integrating sustainability so thoroughly into their business strategy that, "they don't have a sustainability plan and then a business plan. No, they have one in all.
However, she thinks more is needed: “How can we invent incentives scheme that works for the board members to encourage them to work in the right direction, not just, from a shareholder perspective, short term? So, we need to reinvent something here.”Grosmaitre says the sustainability- and purpose-focused economy is here, so it’s a question of whether you want to seize the competitive advantage, try to catch up later, or get pushed aside.
"Whatever type of business you are in, whatever sector you are in, this is coming. So, you have a choice to either wait for the moment to happen where you will have to be reactive and it's going to be challenging, or you can decide to take your own path to really shape and build your own journey for positive impact."