The New Business Model For Sustainable Competitive Advantage. A Top C-Suite Advisor Speaks

“We are at a tipping point when business needs to reinvent themselves for better futures. In fact, I believe that they need to reinvent the model and even demonstrate the contribution to society.” Why? “Because they will be chosen by people, by employees, as you said, by investors, by partners, by clients. This is what is happening right now. And the question is not anymore about the why, the question has become about the how.

She was also on a panel about these issues that the author moderated at the big ChangeNow 2023 Summit in Paris, France earlier this year (pictured). (Author’s note: English is not Grosmaitre’s first language, so some wording in quotes may reflect that.)Grosmaitre says that businesses need to reinvent their business model because, “At the core of the business model, it means that sustainability is not anymore, (just) sustainability experts’ business. It has become everyone's business.

That means, focusing “their investment planning into the contribution of the brands, not just on profit or regular financial performance, but also performance that are key for the people, the planet and people around them.” She citedas an example here, which developed the strategy of integrating sustainability so thoroughly into their business strategy that, “they don't have a sustainability plan and then a business plan. No, they have one in all. headtopics.com

However, she thinks more is needed: “How can we invent incentives scheme that works for the board members to encourage them to work in the right direction, not just, from a shareholder perspective, short term? So, we need to reinvent something here.”Grosmaitre says the sustainability- and purpose-focused economy is here, so it’s a question of whether you want to seize the competitive advantage, try to catch up later, or get pushed aside.

“Whatever type of business you are in, whatever sector you are in, this is coming. So, you have a choice to either wait for the moment to happen where you will have to be reactive and it's going to be challenging, or you can decide to take your own path to really shape and build your own journey for positive impact.” headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: ForbesTech »

Jets without 2 key veterans vs. Giants. Opportunity for Xavier Gipson, Jason Brownlee?The New York Jets face the New York Giants on Sunday in New Jersey. Read more ⮕

Business economists report 'more challenging' business environment amid higher interest ratesZachary Halaschak is an economics reporter at the Washington Examiner. Before moving to Washington, he worked in Alaska, covering politics, government, and crime for the Ketchikan Daily News. While there, Zach won the Alaska Press Club’s second-place award for best reporting on crime or courts for his coverage of a local surgeon’s alleged murder. Read more ⮕

New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans live stream: watch the NBA for freeLooking for a live stream of the New York Knicks versus New Orleans Pelicans? We explain how to watch the NBA game for free. Read more ⮕

Texas booms with most new homes built in the U.S. since 2010, new report findsHouston has its own reputation for being the city in Texas with the highest new home construction rate in 2023. Read more ⮕

Early voting for Nov. 7 general election begins in New York & New JerseyPolling hours may vary, and early voting sites may differ from Election Day voting sites. Read more ⮕

New Robert De Niro Movie Gets New Title and Release DateWise Guys is now titled Alto Knights. Read more ⮕