The Negative Effects of Zero-Sum Bias on Relationships and Self-Worth

or praise at a staff meeting, what feelings arise? If it's anxiety or jealousy, you might suffer from a zero-sum bias , says Amanda Montell, author of the new book"The Age of Magical Overthinking."
Zero-sum bias, or zero-sum thinking, refers to the mistaken belief that another person's gain is your loss. This, Montell says, can cause a strain in your relationships and feed negative thoughts regarding your worth.Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters."Now, when I come across a woman who intimidates me I try to push past those thoughts," she says. "Instead of writing her off as an enemy, I'll slide into her DMs and express a sincere sentiment of admiration."
Most people are receptive, she says:"Almost always I will get a response back that is like, 'Oh my god, thanks so much.'""I literally have time on my calendar on Fridays where I send out random texts or emails of encouragement," Williams says."It has worked wonders for me throughout my career.""Sometimes lands and you're in the right place at the right time," Williams says.
to learn what hiring managers are really looking for, body language techniques, what to say and not to say, and the best way to talk about pay.The phenomenon of your rich friend being the stingiest rings true, expert says
