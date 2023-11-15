The Need for Nuance and Debate in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

In the days, weeks and months after the Sept. 11 attacks, as President George W. Bush’s administration launched its so-called war on terror, nearly all space for nuance, dissent and debate in the United States was quickly eradicated. When we most needed to ask ourselves the tough questions, listen to those questioning the conventional wisdom and consider the long-term consequences of our actions, doing so was nearly impossible in Washington, in the media and public discourse.

Today, history is repeating itself. This time we know better, and there’s no excuse to not stop it. Hamas’ heinous attacks and the Israeli government’s response — collective punishment of 2 million people in Gaza — have created one of the most combustible and escalatory moments in the Middle East in a half-century. With nearly 10,000 Palestinians already dead, according to the health ministry in Gaza, and many more injured and countless at risk, we cannot afford to continue making the same mistake

United States Headlines

