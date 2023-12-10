The Mystery of the Universe's Expansion

In the 1920s, Edwin Hubble and Georges Lemaitre made a startling discovery that forever changed our perception of the Universe. By the 1990s, scientists took the deepest images of the Universe to date and made another startling discovery: the rate of expansion is speeding up! This has led to several proposed resolutions, including the idea that there was an 'inflation' shortly after the Big Bang.





