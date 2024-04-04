The Mystery of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370: 10 Years Later

In the 10 years since Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 vanished, progress on solving one of aviation's largest mysteries has been nearly stagnant. While there are no confirmed answers, several theories have tried to determine how this tragedy occurred. On March 8, 2014, the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 (MH370) stunned the world. The incident has given rise to several theories that have attempted to explain the mysterious fate of the flight's 227 passengers and 12 crew.

The presumed 239 fatalities made this one of the deadliest episodes in aviation history, yet what caused it remains unresolved to this day. The flight was flying from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia to its destination, Beijing Capital International Airport in China, and last communicated with air traffic control approximately 38 minutes after takeoff

