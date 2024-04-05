The Moth StorySLAM: GREEN

Tickets are currently sold out . We may release additional tickets on the day of the show. Check back here for the most up to date information. WBUR is proud to be a media partner of The Moth , an acclaimed non-profit organization dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling. The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition, open to anyone with a five-minute story to share on the night’s theme. Come tell a story...or just enjoy the show! The theme of this StorySLAM is “ GREEN .

” Prepare a five-minute tale involving verdant fields, blades of grass, tree-huggers or leprechauns. The bubbling envy over the childhood friend whose sneakers always shone brighter than yours. The excitement of passing “GO” and collecting $200. Stories of the unripe and inexperienced. The time when nature nurtured you, or when you were lost in the forest at nightfall with no flashlight. The grass is always, well… you know. WBUR Member discounts are not applicable to The Moth event

The Moth Storyslam Tickets Sold Out Storytelling GREEN Verdant Fields Blades Of Grass Tree-Huggers Leprechauns Childhood Friend Envy Passing GO Unripe Inexperienced Nature Forest Flashlight WBUR Member Discounts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WBUR / 🏆 274. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Moth StorySLAM: DAZZLEDCitySpace celebrates cutting edge conversations, adventurous art, innovative ideas. CitySpace is WBUR on stage.

Source: WBUR - 🏆 274. / 63 Read more »

Skyline Chili to serve 'Green Ways' with green spaghetti for St. Patrick's DayWhat's the best thing to go alongside a green beer on St. Patrick's Day? Obviously, green spaghetti from Skyline Chili.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »

Texas school bus crash: School districts to wear green in support of Tom Green ElementaryCentral Texas school districts are asking their communities to show support for Tom Green Elementary School in the wake of the crash that killed a preschooler.

Source: fox7austin - 🏆 594. / 51 Read more »

Southern US Cities Seeing 'Shocking' Moth DeclinesA study found a 'strong pattern' of decline among moths across all life stages in rural and urban areas.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Poodle Moth on The Masked Singer Is So Obvious Once You Know This ClueWho’s Poodle Moth on The Masked Singer? Chrissy Metz, an actress best known for the TV series This Is Us, is our best guess for Poodle Moth on The Masked Singer Season 11 based on her voice and clues. Read on for the clues that support Metz as Poodle Moth on The Masked Singer ahead.

Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 104. / 63 Read more »

Hummingbird hawk-moth: The bird-like insect with a giant sucking mouthpartRohini Subrahmanyam is a scientist-turned science writer with a PhD in Biology and postdoctoral experience in Developmental Biology. She mostly likes writing about interesting creatures on our planet, ranging from zombie flies and regenerating worms, to intelligent octopuses and mysterious comb jellies.

Source: LiveScience - 🏆 538. / 51 Read more »