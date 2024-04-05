The Moth StorySLAM: GREEN

Tickets are currently sold out . We may release additional tickets on the day of the show. Check back here for the most up to date information. WBUR is proud to be a media partner of The Moth , an acclaimed non-profit organization dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling. The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition, open to anyone with a five-minute story to share on the night’s theme. Come tell a story...or just enjoy the show! The theme of this StorySLAM is “ GREEN .
” Prepare a five-minute tale involving verdant fields, blades of grass, tree-huggers or leprechauns. The bubbling envy over the childhood friend whose sneakers always shone brighter than yours. The excitement of passing “GO” and collecting $200. Stories of the unripe and inexperienced. The time when nature nurtured you, or when you were lost in the forest at nightfall with no flashlight. The grass is always, well… you know. WBUR Member discounts are not applicable to The Moth event
