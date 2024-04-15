The Most Shocking Betrayals in Anime

There are few things in the world that hurt more than a betrayal. Trust is a fickle thing, and it means a great deal to place it in someone other than yourself. When that trust is betrayed, the wound hits deep, and it never gets any easier to swallow. In the world of anime, quite a few betrayals have hit fans over the decades, but there are those that bled more than others. We're here to break down the best of the worst betrayals in anime that left fans as shocked as they were gutted.
prevnext Naruto - Itachi vs the Uchiha Clan There are a lot of powerful ninja in Naruto, but no soldier has the kind of clout Itachi wields. Born into the Uchiha Clan, Itachi is touted as a prodigy at a young age, and the child is thrust into a world of pint-sized soldiers. When his home comes under attack by his clan, Itachi is forced to make an impossible choice, and he agrees to betray his bloodline so long as his brother is kept safe.
prevnext Hunter x Hunter - Hisoka vs Phantom Troupe In the world of Hunter x Hunter, all bets are off when it comes to betrayals. You can double-cross anyone while on the hunt, and Hisoka takes that truth to the next level. As a member of the Phantom Trouble, the slippery hunter becomes a nuisance early on in the series. So when he betrays his guild to fight Chrollo one-on-one, fans were left dumbfounded by the bold move.
Bleach Aizen Soul Society
