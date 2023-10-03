The Morning Show Season 3 Episode 5 Recap

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Morning Show season 3, episode 5 went back in time to 2020 with a flashback episode that filled in the gaps on what happened during part of the two-year time jump.
8 Laura Filled In On The Morning Show While Alex Recovered From COVID-19 The Morning Show season 2 ended with Alex doing her very first Alex Unfiltered show on UBA+ shortly after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Towards the end of that season, Laura had filled in for both Bradley and Alex on The Morning Show, so it was only natural that she’d fill in for a recovering Alex during the pandemic.
During the pandemic, Cory was looking for a house in the Hamptons that first appeared in the present-day in The Morning Show season 3, episode 4 as the location of the UBA Upfronts after-party. He ended up in a relationship with Salma, his real estate agent, marking his first proper relationship in the series.
5 Mitch's Documentary Is Released On UBA+ Before Mitch was killed off in The Morning Show season 2, one of his major storylines revolved around his relationship with Paola and the documentary they’d made together. headtopics.com
4 Mia & Andre Were On Bad Terms When He Left On Assignment The Morning Show season 3, episode 5 also provided more information on Mia’s relationship with Andre. Initially, they appeared extremely happy and were even living together.
This culminated in a nasty argument between the couple where Bradley accused Laura of being an “elitist” who didn’t really like her and was only with her to feel better about being a “snob.” She even went as far as to blame Laura for not doing a good job of keeping in touch with her mother before her death.