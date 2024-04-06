The Money team discusses a slowing electric vehicle market, a hedge fund news outlet, and wine sales

Elizabeth Spiers discuss if Elon Musk ’s mischief has played a role in slowing sales. Also: the crisis in the wine industry, and how a combination investigative publication/ hedge fund wants to blow the lid off corporations — while shorting their stock. In the Plus segment: the proxy battle for the future of Disney . If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus.

Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and an additional segment of our regular show every week. You’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Slate Mone

Money Electric Vehicle Market Hedge Fund Wine Sales Elon Musk Investigative Publication Corporations Stock Disney

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Slate / 🏆 716. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Climate Tech Venture Capital: A Personal ExperienceThe author shares their personal experience with climate tech venture capital money, highlighting the similarities to regular VC money and the challenges faced in securing investments. They also discuss the potential for media investments to support climate stability. The post concludes with an analysis of a clean tech investment that aligns VC money with corporate strategic money.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

How Kendra Scott Turned $500 in Seed Money to $500 Million in SalesKendra Scott’s lab-grown diamond collection is the latest growth push from the jewelry brand, which entered Target last year.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Judge in hush money case hits Trump with partial gag orderDareh Gregorian is a politics reporter for NBC News.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

TUSD reallocating desegregation money in all departmentsAndrew Christiansen is KGUN 9's Catalina Foothills reporter. Send your story ideas to Andrew at andrew.christiansenkgun9.com.

Source: kgun9 - 🏆 584. / 51 Read more »

Who Is Jeff Yass, The Trump Money Man Reshaping American Social Media?Like horse racing, when it comes to social media companies, Yass rarely leaves his bets to chance.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Trump Stormy Daniels hush money trial to start April 15This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »