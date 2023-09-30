The Misfit of Demon King Academy Hypes Season 2B With New Poster

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 will return in 2024! Check out the new poster. But this was only the first half of the episodes planned for The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 overall with two cours initially announced for the new season.

With The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 finally wrapping up its first half with its rebroadcasted episodes this Summer, Part 2 of the season will be returning to screens some time in 2024. To celebrate the second half of the season, you can check out the poster for The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2 below. #魔王学院の不適合者 Ⅱ 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣年放送《選定審判編》開幕。

「優しいか、この世界は——？」https://t.co/kK9kbMe0qW#魔王学院 pic.twitter.com/zHAgbSlIY0 — TVアニメ「魔王学院の不適合者 ～史上最強の魔王の始祖、転生して子孫たちの学校へ通う～」 (@maohgakuin) September 30, 2023 How to Watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2The Misfit of Demon King Academy returned this Summer with the full broadcast of the first half of the season, and Season 2 is scheduled for a release in 2024. A more concrete release date or window has yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing, but now is the best time to catch up with the episodes as you might have missed them since they premiered at such an odd schedule.

