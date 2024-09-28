The Miramar Air Show Returns This Weekend With Free Aerial Acts And More

The Miramar Air Show returns for the entire weekend of Sept. 27-29 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar , bringing aerial solo acts, military demonstration teams, vintage aircraft, warbirds, and more to the public for free. For the full schedule of what to expect and when click

The documentary takes viewers inside the cockpit with the Navy's elite fighter pilot squadron. NBC 7's Audra Stafford has details.For this particular air show, viewers will be able to witness history. Not many warbirds are still flying, and even less are flown by a female aerobatic pilot, according to the California Aeronautical University.

Aviator Benzing is well-known for her amazing aerobatic prowess as well as being named the Fastest Woman Ever at the National Championship Air Races in Reno, Nevada.

