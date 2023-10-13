The Mets have to make a contract decision on 16 players — projecting who's back and who gets cut

The Mets have 16 arbitration-eligible players, the most of any National League team. The high count is partly a byproduct of acquiring older, experienced players for gaps that couldn’t be filled through the farm system in recent seasons.

Stearns and his staff must decide by Nov. 17 whether to tender contracts to the arbitration-eligible players.The only question might be how far beyond $20 million he gets in his final season before free agency. He’s projected at $22 million andHad a rocky first season back after Tommy John surgery and finished on the injured list. Projected at $1 million.

In search of larger responsibilities, the former pitcher — who spent 2011-12 with the Mets — took the Rangers’ GM job, which placed him in charge of the team’s baseball operations.Chris Young, a former Mets pitcher and GM candidate, is now the architect of the Rangers’ run to the ALCS.Under Young’s watch, the Rangers also signed Corey Seager to a 10-year contract worth $325 million. headtopics.com

A former Princeton baseball and basketball standout, Young left an impression on a young Mets teammate in 2012. “C.Y. knew how to use his strengths well,” said Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, whose rookie season as a pitcher overlapped with Young’s final year in New York. “His intellect allowed his stuff to play up because of how prepared he was both mentally and physically.

Mets' Francisco Lindor undergoes surgery to remove bone chip from elbowFrancisco Lindor is using the Mets’ playoff-less October to get healthier.

Injured ex-Mets pitcher ‘would have said yes’ to playing in postseasonGet breaking news on New Jersey high school, college and professional sports. Find scores, statistics, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at NJ.com.

Mets owner Steve Cohen hopes to build casino adjacent to Cit FieldMets owner Steve Cohen hopes to construct a casino adjacent to Citi Field as a way to attract people to the area near the ballpark. Cohen, who bought the Mets before the 2021 season, hopes to create attractions near the stadium in Queens in the manner of other teams.

Dueño de Mets espera construir casino adyacente al Citi FieldSteve Cohen, propietario de los Mets de Nueva York, espera construir un casino adyacente al Citi Field, como una forma de atraer a la gente hacia las inmediaciones del parque.

