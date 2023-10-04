The MCU's Rumored Fantastic Four Villain Sets Up A Key Avenger In The Fight Against Kang

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT One well-established MCU hero could become an even stronger asset in the battle against Kang the Conqueror if a major Marvel Comics villain debuts in the MCU's Fantastic Four reboot.

While the cast for the MCU's Fantastic Four is yet to be revealed, John Krasinski debuted as an alternate reality's Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mister Fantastic, in Phase 4's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, teasing the eventual introduction of the official Fantastic Four team.

Galactus Appearing In Fantastic Four Could Give Black Panther A Big Power Boost Galactus' introduction as the Fantastic Four's first villain would be world-changing for the MCU, not least because the cosmic entity poses a potentially catastrophic threat to the Earth on a scale not seen before in the MCU.

Most of the Black Panther's powers both in the MCU and Marvel Comics come from the hero's communion with the Wakandan panther goddess Bast, but one Marvel Comics storyline saw the Black Panther become entangled with Galactus. After being exposed to Galactus' cosmic mind, T'Challa received the ability to sense the multiverse, being plagued by visions of other realities. headtopics.com

Why The Avengers Need More Characters With Multiverse Experience And Powers Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror and the Council of Kangs has been set up to pose a major threat to the Avengers in the MCU's Multiverse Saga, so Earth's Mightiest Heroes need all the help they can get to battle this formidable villain.

Read more:

screenrant »

Loki's MCU Future & Thor Reunion Teased By MCU ProducerWill the sun shine on Loki and Thor again?

The Fantastic Four's R-Rated Death Just Settled X-Men's Most Underrated PowerhouseThe Fantastic Four were just murdered by the X-Men's most underrated mutant.

Marvel Officially Debuts the Dinosaur Avengers: Which Species Each MCU Hero BecomesAnd the Dino-Fantastic Four!

Those Deadpool 3/Taylor Swift Rumors Just Got Sent Into OverdriveTaylor Swift could appear in the MCU's Deadpool 3.

Why Did Loki Turn Evil In The MCU?Loki’s villain origins are worth remembering.