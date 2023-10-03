The MCU’s Abandoned Thanos Backstory Made Him A Better Villain, But At What Cost?

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT While his motivations were fleshed out adequately in Avengers: Infinity War, the MCU's Thanos originally had a much more complex backstory that was made non-canon. Thanos was first introduced in the MCU in 2012's The Avengers, initially portrayed as simply a warmongering, genocidal Titan who wished to conquer Earth and assert his will on the cosmos.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT While his motivations were fleshed out adequately in Avengers: Infinity War, the MCU's Thanos originally had a much more complex backstory that was made non-canon. Thanos was first introduced in the MCU in 2012's The Avengers, initially portrayed as simply a warmongering, genocidal Titan who wished to conquer Earth and assert his will on the cosmos. This was furthered in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy and a brief tease in Avengers: Age of Ultron before 2018's Avengers: Infinity War delved much deeper into what made the so-called Mad Titan tick.

After years of being a dark, looming big-bad archetype, it was actually revealed that Thanos' motivations were much more complex. While inherently evil in nature, Thanos' planned massacre of 50% of the MCU's population was to stave off the destruction of thousands of planets due to overpopulation. This complex backstory solidified Thanos as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best villains, yet an even deeper exploration of his backstory was made non-canon by Marvel despite the story being released four months before Avengers: Infinity War debuted the Mad Titan to full effect.Thanos' Abandoned Backstory Makes Him A Better Villain This backstory was delivered through a now non-canon Thanos MCU origin book. The book was titled Thanos: Titan Consumed and centered entirely on the titular villain's past before he began his genocidal conquest against the other planets of the Marvel cosmos. While Infinity War was often dubbed as Thanos' movie over the Avengers', Thanos: Titan Consumed somehow provided even more depth to the villain's origins, motivations, and history.

In the book, Thanos' speech to the Titanians - the people of his home planet - was highlighted. This speech was alluded to in Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos told Doctor Strange that he proposed a solution to the people of Titan for their overpopulation issue. In the speech, Thanos states that 50% of the population regardless of creed, class, or status should be wiped out in a painless, merciful manner. Thanos then states that, in order to show he fully believes in his cause, he will make it so that the Infinity Gauntlet wipes him from existence too.

This is obviously a major change from Avengers: Infinity War as Thanos was not killed by the snap. This is because Marvel Studios deemed the book as non-canon meaning this added aspect of Thanos' backstory is not part of MCU continuity. That said, if it were canon, Thanos would have been made an even better villain than he already was due to his willingness to sacrifice his own life for his cause.

Why Thanos Abandoned Backstory Was Best Left Out Of The MCU Despite Thanos' abandoned backstory making him more three-dimensional and a better villain overall, it is perhaps best that it was left out of the MCU. One of the prevalent arguments that has been raised both in-universe in the MCU and by audiences is the "Thanos Was Right" movement. Naturally, this is a worrying argument as it justifies the genocide of billions of people within the MCU.

As such, making Thanos an even more sympathetic, flawed but righteous character would have given these dangerous arguments more credibility. In leaving Thanos' backstory featured in Thanos: Titan Consumed out of MCU continuity, Thanos' motivations are still believable yet his genocidal, evil tendencies still shine through. As such, the MCU made the right call in leaving Thanos' backstory from this non-canon book out of the franchise, with Avengers: Infinity War's treatment of the Mad Titan being the optimal choice for the Infinity Saga's primary antagonist.