The MCU Phase 4’s Most Controversial Hero Introduction Now Makes Way More Sense

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT She-Hulk: Attorney At Law tells the origin story of Jennifer Walters, and one major criticism of the show has been given much more clarity. The Disney+ series She-Hulk introduces lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) who gains some of his gamma-irradiated DNA and with it Bruce's powers as a Hulk.

Though She-Hulk was a sizable streaming success upon its Disney+ debut, it also has drawn its share of criticisms, over both individual moments like She-Hulk's twerk dancing scene with Megan Thee Stallion, and over larger elements pertaining to the show's story. One particular aspect of She-Hulk that has been subject to criticism is how the show depicts Jennifer's transformation and training as She-Hulk.

Despite the apparent harmony formed between Banner and the Hulk, the two entities still deal with internal friction, before finally combining into Smart Hulk by Avengers: Endgame (though Bruce has reverted from being Smart Hulk since Endgame.) With She-Hulk telling Jennifer's story in a much shorter timeframe and with far less Hulk trials on her part, her mastery of becoming a Hulk looks like an uneventful breeze compared to Bruce's. headtopics.com

She-Hulk and Hulk Trained From Fall 2024 To Spring 2025 Among the reveals in Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline, She-Hulk takes place over a much longer period of time than the show itself makes it seem like. The book specifically reveals that Jennifer trained with Bruce to gain control over her Hulk powers from the fall of 2024 to the Spring of 2025.

Admittedly, it could be argued that by compressing Jennifer's training with Bruce in such a way that it looks like it took place over a matter of weeks at most, this is a narrative shortcoming on the part of She-Hulk, especially if viewers must rely on ancillary MCU material in order to fill in the blanks. However, training montages in movies and TV shows very often condense long periods of training into relatively short but triumphant montages. headtopics.com

