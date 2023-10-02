The MCU Is Breaking A 23-Year-Old X-Men Movie Record (& It's A Good Thing)

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Moving ahead with their highly-anticipated X-Men reboot, Marvel Studios is finally breaking an age-old X-Men release trend, which is good news for the mutant superheroes of the MCU. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased the development of a mutant-centric project at SDCC 2019, following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019, but since then, news on the MCU's X-Men reboot has been scarce.

The film rights to Marvel Comics' X-Men were purchased by 20th Century Fox in 1994, leading directly to the development of 2000's X-Men and the subsequent 20-year-long film franchise. Fox's X-Men franchise comprised 13 feature films and two franchise-adjacent TV shows, culminating in 2020's The New Mutants, and introduced audiences to live-action versions of iconic Marvel characters such as Professor X, Magneto, Wolverine, and Jean Grey. The MCU's new X-Men update means that the wheels are in motion to finally bring the team into Marvel Studios' more-successful franchise, though it seems the reboot will be breaking a major Fox trend that could be great news for the upcoming MCU project.

Read more:

screenrant »

'Homo Perfectus!': Why the U-Men Are the X-Men Villains the MCU Actually NeedsThe MCU could use some U-Men.

The MCU Showed DC How To Fix 1 Superhero Problem That Sunk The DCEUGunn would know how to do this.

10 Must-Have Requirements For Blade's MCU Reboot CostumeMahershala Ali will portray the MCU's Blade.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Made Scarlet Witch’s MCU Fate Way WorseWanda deserved a proper redemption.

10 Saddest Iron Man Moments To Mourn His Canon MCU Death Date Passing In Real LifeStark had a tragic life.

Marvel's Original Plan For Loki & How It Would Have Reshaped The MCULoki is just way too popular.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Moving ahead with their highly-anticipated X-Men reboot, Marvel Studios is finally breaking an age-old X-Men release trend, which is good news for the mutant superheroes of the MCU. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased the development of a mutant-centric project at SDCC 2019, following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019, but since then, news on the MCU's X-Men reboot has been scarce. Recently, however, it's been reported that Marvel Studios will be taking pitches from writers for the MCU's X-Men now that the WGA strike has come to a satisfying conclusion. Even so, it may be some time before the X-Men are properly introduced to the MCU.

The film rights to Marvel Comics' X-Men were purchased by 20th Century Fox in 1994, leading directly to the development of 2000's X-Men and the subsequent 20-year-long film franchise. Fox's X-Men franchise comprised 13 feature films and two franchise-adjacent TV shows, culminating in 2020's The New Mutants, and introduced audiences to live-action versions of iconic Marvel characters such as Professor X, Magneto, Wolverine, and Jean Grey. The MCU's new X-Men update means that the wheels are in motion to finally bring the team into Marvel Studios' more-successful franchise, though it seems the reboot will be breaking a major Fox trend that could be great news for the upcoming MCU project.

Related: 10 X-Men Stories That Are Perfect For The MCU Phase 7

Until Marvel's X-Men Movie The Longest Gap Was 5 Years 2000's X-Men kicked off Fox's superhero franchise, sprouting a trilogy prior to the universe being expanded in spinoffs, prequels, and timeline changes. X2 released in 2003, and X-Men: The Last Stand hit theaters in 2006, followed by a Wolverine-centric spinoff and a soft-reboot in 2011's X-Men: First Class. If the reviled X-Men Origins: Wolverine is discounted, counting only main X-Men projects, the gap between The Last Stand and First Class was five years - the longest gap in the release of any two X-Men projects at Fox. These short release gaps allowed the universe to be fleshed out quickly, paving the way for the MCU to follow several years later.

While it may have been only four years since X-Men: Dark Phoenix's release, the fact that Marvel Studios is only now scouting writers for the MCU's X-Men reboot means that it's unlikely this project will release prior to 2025. The MCU's upcoming release schedule until mid-2025 has already been revealed, and with more projects potentially being delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it's likely that Marvel Studios' first X-Men film will release six or more years after Fox's final installment. This will create the longest gap in X-Men film releases since 2011, which is actually great news for Marvel Studios and their new mutant superheroes.

Why Marvel's X-Men Release Gap Is Good For The MCU Movie Leaving a six-year-gap between Dark Phoenix and the MCU's first official X-Men team debut mean that viewers will have plenty of time to move on and potentially forget the previous movies. This will make it easier for Marvel Studios to recast many high-profile roles for the MCU, though audiences surely haven't seen the last of Fox's X-Men. 2024's Deadpool 3 and 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars are both expected to feature cameos from Fox's X-Men characters. If Marvel Studios saves the release of the MCU's X-Men until Phase 7, the Multiverse Saga could provide the best chance to bid farewell to these old beloved characters.