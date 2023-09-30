The Masked Singer: Diver Identity Prediction & Clues

The Masked Singer's Diver's clues and identity. The Masked Singer season 10 features some fantastic costumes including Diver, Gazelle, S'More, Rubber Ducky, and Cow, who competed in the first competition episode.

Also singing in the show's milestone season will be Anteater, Candelabra, Cuddle Monster, Donut, Hawk, Hibiscus, Husky, Pickle, Royal Hen, Sea Monster, and Tiki. Here are the clues and identity guesses for Diver.Diver’s Premiere Episode Clue During The Masked Singer season 10 premiere, Diver gave a clue about himself stating, "Usually I'm pretty pumped, but lately I've been lost in the abyss. I might be the most hated creature in the ocean right now. Usually you can find me under the sea, but, for this clue, you'll have to look to the sky." The clue was a picture of a cardinal.

Diver’s First Performance & Clues When Diver came out on stage to perform, Robin commented that he was tall. Diver sang a rousing rendition of "Any Way You Want It" by Journey, with much of the song being sung in a high pitch. His clue package began with him stating, "Diving into a completely different persona feels like a nice escape.

