The Marvels Sets Up Potentially Darkest Thor Story for Thor 5

With the recent release of The Marvels comes a potentially dangerous story setup for the upcoming Thor 5, and it might be the darkest Thor story the MCU could tell. The MCU has a habit of setting up plots for other movies in its connected cinematic universe, and it looks like The Marvels has set up multiple upcoming MCU movies - among them being the newest Thor sequel.

While details on Thor 5 remain scarce, it was recently confirmed that Taika Waititi will not be involved in the project, which could suggest that this movie will be taking a different, darker tone than its predecessors by adapting Siege. The events of the Siege run of comics saw Norman Osborne attempt to consolidate the significant amount of political power he had been able to amass by fabricating an excuse to start a war with earth-bound Asgard. This unlawful declaration of war culminated in a huge battle between iconic heroes and villains, including Thor, Spider-Man, Captain America, and Iron-Man.

