'The Marvels' Poster — Zawe Ashton Stands Tall as Brie Larson's Nemesis

Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, and Samuel L. Jackson return for another adventure. As the movie gears up for release in several territories, an international poster has been released which sees the titular trio along with Nick Fury, Goose, and Park Seo-Joon, who plays an ally of Carol'a in the movie.

At the bottom of the poster we see Zawe Ashton’s Dar-Benn standing tall. The poster gives off a strong vibe as the crew assembles to take down the antagonist.

What to Expect From ‘The Marvels’ The movie will pick up after Carol has taken her revenge on the Supreme Intelligence, however, the unintended consequences of it put her in conflict with Kree revolutionaries. As she tries to navigate the situation her powers get entangled with Kamala and Monica’s, making them swap places as seen in previous trailers. In order to detangle their powers and handle the Kree revolutionaries, the three will come together. Director Nia DaCosta previously revealed that The Marvels is going to be really different from any other MCU film, as it's “really wacky, and silly,” adding, “The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds unlike others you’ve seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven’t seen before."

Read more:

Collider »

The Marvels Director Shares Best Part of Marvel ExperienceThe Marvels director Nia DaCosta loves the respect she's felt in Marvels' production.

The Marvels International Poster Released by Marvel StudiosThe Marvels unites Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau in a new poster.

The Marvels Runtime Listed By Theaters, Conflicting Movie Length ReportsThe Marvels' trailer promises a fun MCU adventure.

The Marvels Rating ConfirmedThe Marvels will fall in line with other MCU movies, receiving a PG-13 rating from the MPAA.

Wish: New Poster, Trailer, And Images Tell Us To Be CarefulWalt Disney Animation Studios has shared a new poster, trailer, and images for the upcoming Wish that does a much better job of selling what this movie is about.

Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai Trailer, Poster ReleasedNetflix's next big original has dropped its first trailer to introduce the Blue Eye Samurai.

We are counting down the days to the MCU’s last big screen outing this year with The Marvels. The Brie Larson-led feature will take the cosmic story ahead, and while Carol Danvers' whereabouts have been scarce, the upcoming movie will try to fill those gaps while serving as a superhero team-up narrative. Larson is accompanied by Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and together they set out to understand their own powers better and save the day!

As the movie gears up for release in several territories, an international poster has been released which sees the titular trio along with Nick Fury, Goose, and Park Seo-Joon, who plays an ally of Carol'a in the movie. At the bottom of the poster we see Zawe Ashton’s Dar-Benn standing tall. The poster gives off a strong vibe as the crew assembles to take down the antagonist.

What to Expect From ‘The Marvels’ The movie will pick up after Carol has taken her revenge on the Supreme Intelligence, however, the unintended consequences of it put her in conflict with Kree revolutionaries. As she tries to navigate the situation her powers get entangled with Kamala and Monica’s, making them swap places as seen in previous trailers. In order to detangle their powers and handle the Kree revolutionaries, the three will come together. Director Nia DaCosta previously revealed that The Marvels is going to be really different from any other MCU film, as it's “really wacky, and silly,” adding, “The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds unlike others you’ve seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven’t seen before."

The movie also stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, as well as Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh playing Kamala's family. Randall Park will make a return as Jimmy Woo while Daniel Ings will portray Ty-Rone, alongside Colin Stoneley ,who will play Kree scientist Papp-Tonn. Also starring are Jessica Zhou, Gary Lewis, Caroline Simonnet, Shamier Anderson, Abraham Popoola, and Ffion Jolly.

The Marvels arrives in theatres on November 10. You can check out the new poster below: