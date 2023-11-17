The Marvels' Post-Credits Scenes Tease Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars

Like magic, the SAG-AFTRA strike concluded just in time for The Marvels premiere. Of course, there's no connection between the strike and Marvel’s final MCU movie of the year. However, the former lets Marvel restart work on Deadpool 3 and the future movies and TV shows that will lead to the Avengers adventures of the Multiverse Saga.

As for The Marvels, it advances the arcs of three of the Earth’s mightiest heroes while also delivering a few exciting developments in the post-credits scenes for the overarching story. Specifically, The Marvels' post-credits scenes help link the movie to two important developments we’re about to witness as we head to Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. I’ll explain both of them, but know that big spoilers follow below. And this time around, I’ll address confirmed leaks, as The Marvels has started playing in early previews on Wednesday night in some regions. Like many of the previous Phase 4 and 5 movies, The Marvels plot and credits scenes leaked well before the film’s premier

United States Headlines Read more: BGR »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COLLİDER: Brie Larson Shines in Lessons in Chemistry and The MarvelsBrie Larson's performances in Lessons in Chemistry and The Marvels are receiving critical acclaim for her portrayal of multi-layered characters affected by personal loss.

Source: Collider | Read more »

SCREENRANT: The Marvels Sets Up Potentially Darkest Thor Story for Thor 5The recent release of The Marvels hints at a dark storyline for the upcoming Thor 5 movie, possibly adapting the Siege storyline from the comics. Taika Waititi will not be involved in the project, suggesting a different tone for the film.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

EATER: Mike Snider Reflects on Deep Ellum's Dining Scene and Expresses Faith in Local RestaurantsMike Snider remembers a bustling Deep Ellum dining scene from years past and reflects on its evolution with Eater Dallas. Despite concerns of gentrification and venue closures, Snider still has faith in Deep Ellum's local dining scene. AllGood Cafe, known for its chicken-fried steak and Southern comfort classics, also serves as a hub of art and culture.

Source: Eater | Read more »

WNYC: Volunteer Group Publishes Book Celebrating NYC's Asian Food SceneA volunteer group of young Asian professionals is self-publishing a book that includes recipes and stories from New York City's sprawling and diverse Asian food scene. The group Send Chinatown Love says proceeds will go towards its efforts to help small businesses as well as its Gift-a-Meal program for low-income residents.

Source: WNYC | Read more »

LATİMES: Eli Roth's Long-Awaited 'Thanksgiving' Slasher Movie Finally Hits TheatersAfter 16 years of discussion and development, Eli Roth's holiday slasher movie 'Thanksgiving' is finally hitting theaters. However, while Roth's enthusiasm is evident, the underbaked script proves that there can be too much of a good thing.

Source: latimes | Read more »

WMAG: Young Cast of Movie Reflects on Their Rise to FameThe young cast of a movie reflects on their rise to fame and their camaraderie as they prepare for their Los Angeles premiere. The cast includes Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, and more.

Source: wmag | Read more »