The Marines are moving gradually and sometimes reluctantly to integrate women and men in boot camp

U.S. Marine Corps martial arts instructor Sgt. Micah Shull, center, trains two female recruits during a hand-to-hand combat drill during a portion of training known as the Crucible at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Parris Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton), two young recruits grapple awkwardly in hand-to-hand combat inside an Octagon training structure.

— the Marine Corps formally deactivated the 4th Marine Recruit Training Battalion at Parris Island. Since 1949, all female recruits have gone through boot camp at the South Carolina base; the 4th Battalion was created in 1986 as the women's unit.

Inside the pool, men and women struggle side by side, jumping off a platform and swimming to the other end. Some wear their fatigues inside out, identifying them as Marines who are just learning to swim and flailing the length of the pool in a mix of dog paddle and haphazard overhand stroke.

“We have established a tried-and-true manner by which we train Marines that proves effective in transforming young Americans,” he said in a recent interview at Parris Island. “We break down their individuality and grow them as a team. We’re adamant about that outcome. Having the platoon model is absolutely part of that.

Some measure of all-male companies would be necessary no matter what because there just are not enough female recruits to go around. Of all the military services, the Corps has the smallest percentage of woman, hovering between 8% and 9%.

Speaking in the former battalion's offices, now largely empty, she said she remembers being a young recruit, and “I can’t imagine it having gone any other way.” Noting that 17- and 18-year-olds are not too mature, she said they can easily get distracted by “liking and feelings and emotions.

But many disagree. They say the separate platoons only reinforce the stigma that the women are not considered equal and should be treated differently.

