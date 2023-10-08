The Marines are moving gradually and sometimes reluctantly to integrate women and men in boot camp

U.S. Marine Corps martial arts instructor Sgt. Micah Shull, center, trains two female recruits during a hand-to-hand combat drill during a portion of training known as the Crucible at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Parris Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton), two young recruits grapple awkwardly in hand-to-hand combat inside an Octagon training structure.

The Marines have inched grudgingly toward integration. Marine leaders flatly opposed allowing women in combat jobs, but Carter dismissed their arguments. Many Corps officers stridently defended the training separation, insisting that women could grow more confident quickly if they were not directly competing with their often larger or stronger male counterparts.

But outside, a group of recruits moving through the woods and then dropping to crawl across a stretch of blistering hot sand are all men trying to get through the final tests to become a Marine. A second group on a different part of the course also includes no women. headtopics.com

He added that by 2024, training at Marine Recruit Depot San Diego on the West Coast will also be fully integrated. Female recruits will then be split evenly between the two locations. Lt. Col. Aixa Dones and other female officers are also strong advocates of the continued segregation.

She and others say keeping the men and women in separate platoons helps them stay focused and that changing to full integration could present problems. Erin Kirk, a former Marine sergeant who went through the more segregated training in 2010, remembers the ridicule and the cat calls from male recruits who looked down on the women in the 4th Battalion. The split, she said, divided them into “male Marines” and “female Marines,” and that shaped the men’s view of the women and made it more difficult for them to work together as they moved along. headtopics.com

The Marines are moving gradually and sometimes reluctantly to integrate women and men in boot campThe U.S. Marines say men and women are now fully integrated in boot camp. But from watching the training at Parris Island in South Carolina for several days, it's not that clear-cut. While male and female recruits are now in the same companies, the smaller platoons remain segregated by gender. Brig. Gen. Walker Field heads the recruit depot. He insists that keeping the platoons segregated is key to the way the Corps makes Marines, by taking individuals, breaking them down and building them back

