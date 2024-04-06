The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie Set to Release in 2026

According to a press release from Disney about the company’s release calendar, The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to release on Friday, May 22, 2026. This puts the premiere of the Star Wars movie just over three years after the release of the last episode of The Mandalorian Season 3 , which debuted on Disney + on April 19, 2023. Favreau will be producing the movie in addition to directing, while“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue.
Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu,” says the synopsis for Season 3 of. “Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.” The show hails from executive producers Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, and Carrie Beck. Favreau served as showrunner and one of the third season’s director
