With November almost here (but how?), I imagine many soon-to-be Thanksgiving hosts across the country are digging out their recipe files, drafting their menus, making monstrous grocery lists, and crafting their game-day plans. One of the most pressing questions is “what can I make ahead for Thanksgiving?” Sure, you can shop for non-perishable pantry goods like dried or fresh herbs,, cornmeal, nuts, dry baking goods, and more.

Best of all, my make-ahead stuffing for Thanksgiving can be customized to your preferences and prepped ahead. And by ahead, I mean way ahead: You can make this today (yes, today), freeze it, and on the fourth Thursday of November, pop it straight into the oven—no need to take up precious refrigerator space with an overnight thaw. Make-ahead stuffing for the win! Ahead, learn how to make an easy do-ahead stuffing recipe for Thanksgiving or any holiday feast.

2. Tear the bread into irregular chunks or dice into cubes, toss with a generous amount of olive oil, and toast until golden.many years ago, I learned that saturating the bread pieces with lots of oil (you could also use melted butter, bacon fat, or schmaltz) before toasting them, makes for an especially tasty and beautifully golden stuffing. headtopics.com

Once the stuffing is tossed with stock and seasonings, taste it. This is when it’s important to get the seasoning right (kosher salt and freshly ground pepper do the trick, but don't be shy about adding crunchy bonuses like fennel seeds, caraway seeds, or even everything seasoning). The mixture should taste well seasoned, almost like a panzanella salad—it should taste so good, in fact, you wouldn’t mind stopping right then and there, calling the dish done. But keep going.

The hardest part is over and hooray...it’s Turkey Day! Now that you have fully prepared the stuffing in advance for Thanksgiving and in the meantime,. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat and then add the stuffing mixture from a large bowl. Cover with foil and bake whenever you’re ready!, or large skillet directly from the freezer covered for one hour in a preheated oven at 350º F. headtopics.com

