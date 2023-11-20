The Magnolia Network Founders Open Up About Their Evolution as Partners

The Magnolia Network founders open up about how they're "evolving" as partners, parents and entrepreneurs in this week's PEOPLE cover story. "I would say, as we're getting older, I'm shifting and I'm more like Chip, and Chip is more like me," says Joanna of her husband of 20 years in this week's PEOPLE cover story. "Jo and I are in this beautiful moment. We're evolving into each other," says Chip, "It's the second part of our marriage.

"— and allowing herself to live more in the moment and be emotional, even it's sometimes painful."It's definitely a more real way to live, and so I'm thankful for that," she says. For Chip, 49, it's taking things a little easier and helping his partner shine. “I want to be her biggest cheerleader,” he says. “I’m like, ‘Hey, you go do whatever. My knees are killing me.





