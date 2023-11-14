The Magical Fragrance That Lives Up to the Hype

In an industry where every other product is touted as the "best thing ever," "game-changing," "iconic," and "award-winning" (I could go on and on), it's safe to say the sparkle of *truly* magical players can get lost in the shuffle. In an effort to make money and spike sales, the entire market has become one claustrophobic mess of holy-grail It items. But as you and I both know, most of these products don't deserve the jewel-encrusted crown great marketing coronates them with.

In my time as a beauty editor, there have only been a few products that truly live up to the hype and buzz that have preceded them, and that pool gets even smaller when it comes to fragrance—a notoriously finicky genre that's so exceptionally personal it almost feels wrong to try to make a recommendation. But last year, after lots of anticipation and countless testimonials gushing over the magnetic olfactive powers of Maison Francis Kurkdjian's famed unisex number, Baccarat Rouge 540, I finally got my hands on a bottle. And let me just say, that first-ever sniff felt like a borderline religious experience

