The Magic of Baking Steel: Say Goodbye to Soggy Bottoms

Fans of baking know the struggle of dealing with a soggy bottom on their pies. However, a baking steel can solve this problem by providing direct heat to the bottom crust, resulting in a perfectly browned and baked pie. This heavy piece of steel conducts heat better than air, making it an effective tool for baking. Not only does it prevent soggy bottoms, but it can also eliminate the need for blind baking or reduce the time required.

Discover the magic of a baking steel and say goodbye to soggy bottoms

United States Headlines Read more: HUFFPOSTPARENTS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WWD: Costumes for 'The Magic Flute' Opera Production Designed by CouturierThe couturier and his business partner designed costumes for a new production of 'The Magic Flute' opera in Paris, giving it a modern twist with a nature versus technology allegory.

Source: wwd | Read more »

FOX5NY: Experience the Magic of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York CityNow is your time to soak in the beauty of New York City and see the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, shop at the Bryant Park holiday market and see the Radio City Rockettes. From Fifth Avenue all the way to Central Park, the city is filling with holiday cheer and so much to do. It's time to "rock around" and visit the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree!

Source: fox5ny | Read more »

SDUT: USD Men's Soccer Team Wins WCC Title and Advances to NCAA TournamentThe USD men's soccer team clinched the West Coast Conference title and secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. After a successful season, coach Brian Quinn threw away the symbolic magic hat, but the team's magic continues as they prepare to face Cal Baptist in the upcoming match.

Source: sdut | Read more »

SCREENRANT: DC's Newest Magic User Takes on a Major New Role in the DCU's Mystical WorldThe miniseries Spirit World ends with its main character getting some major power behind them, possibly changing life and death for DC's magic users.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

BUZZFEED: People Are Sharing Everyday Items That They Swear Are Worth Splurging OnPeople are sharing their experiences with everyday items that they believe are worth spending extra money on. From high-quality baking cocoa to specific condiment brands, they claim that the difference in quality is noticeable.

Source: BuzzFeed | Read more »

LATİMES: Vibrant Pie Options for ThanksgivingFill your Thanksgiving dessert table with vibrant options like the ube blondie pie by Ishnoelle Richardson, owner of Baking With Ish. Los Angeles offers a variety of pies, including ice cream pie, cheesecake, and traditional favorites like chocolate toffee pecan pie and brown butter apple pie. If you prefer to bake your own, check out recipes from cooking columnist Ben Mims.

Source: latimes | Read more »