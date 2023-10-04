The MAGA-McCarthy meltdown does not oblige Democrats to save the GOP

Rep. Jim Jordan, a candidate for House speaker, makes his way toward a GOP leadership meeting at the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)Because Republicans are such firm believers in benevolence toward political foes, they are furious with Democrats for failing to save Kevin McCarthy. After DemocratsBut Democrats were right not to save McCarthy.
Republicans believe Democrats should have joined most of them to vote against the motion to vacate the speakership that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) brought against McCarthy, which would have enabled him to survive despiteAll of that is absurd, but it’s also revealing.
But that’s not quite where McCarthy and most House Republicans are. Their game is to indulge Trump and the MAGA movementBut they’re not willing to damage their own political prospects (or infuriate big donors) with a protracted government shutdown, as the Gaetz crew wants. headtopics.com
Democrats can’t play along with that. It would allow Republicans to get away with all they’ve done to nurture MAGA’s pathologies and permit the GOP’s more vulnerable members to achieve distance from those indulgences. That would make it harder to extract the price from Republicans that they should justly pay: losing control of the House.
“House Republicans have done nothing but feed Trump derangement and MAGA extremism three meals a day,” Raskin said. “When the monster turns around to attack them, why do we suddenly have to become their babysitter?”Reps. Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) — under which the insurgents can force another motion to vacate if he, too, joins Democrats to keep the government open in November. headtopics.com