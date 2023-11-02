The Luv Doc: Baggage

Yeah, that's a bit of a hairy situation for sure. There's some old adage ... and I am way too lazy to look it up ... that says something to the effect of"When you marry someone, you marry their friends and family as well." Let's just call that a very loose and reckless paraphrase, and yes, I know you haven't tied the knot yet – other than the Gordian one at least – but the important point here is that – as you yourself pointed out – everyone comes with baggage.
One of the things I have learned in my many decades of baggage collection is that, damn it, you can't please everybody. I give it the old college try every week and I'm pretty sure that only a fraction of a fraction of the general populace finds it useful or amusing. The response I get from everybody else – aside from,"What's Luv Doc?" – is,"What even is this?" or,"Why aren't you answering the actual question?" Fair play.
I'm betting your girlfriend's friend isn't in my microbus either. I bet she would think I'm pretty sketchy from the get-go, too, but I am one of those people – perhaps like yourself – who just can't live with not knowing why someone doesn't like me. I know plenty of cool types who just say,"Fuck anyone who doesn't get me." I am not one of them.
