The LSST Camera, the largest digital camera ever constructed, has been built at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. It consists of 201 custom-designed CCD image sensors arranged across 21 rafts, delivering a total resolution of about 3.

2 gigapixels. The camera's construction cost is expected to be near $700 million.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



petapixel / 🏆 527. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SLAC completes construction of the largest digital camera ever built for astronomyAfter two decades of work, scientists and engineers at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and their collaborators are celebrating the completion of the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) Camera.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Dark Energy Camera Captures Largest Image of Vela Supernova RemnantThe Dark Energy Camera (DECam) has captured the largest image ever released by the camera, featuring the Vela supernova remnant. The image, at 1.3 gigapixel in size, showcases the capabilities of DECam, which was originally designed to study distant galaxies and dark energy. The Vela supernova remnant, located 800 light-years away, is a cloud of gas and dust formed from the explosion of a massive star thousands of years ago.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

Cinematographer, Who Braved Everest With Specially Built IMAX Camera, DiesMountaineer and cinematographer David Breashears, who summited Mount Everest with a huge specially-built IMAX camera, has died.

Source: petapixel - 🏆 527. / 51 Read more »

Transparent Camera Built With See-Through PhotoarrayTransparent imaging systems built into spectacle lenses will enable a new generation of eye tracking devices and augmented reality machines.

Source: DiscoverMag - 🏆 459. / 53 Read more »

Radia’s WindRunner to be the world’s largest aircraft ever builtWindRunner's mission is to transport the gigantic blades of onshore wind turbines that reach lengths up to 300 feet and weigh 35 tons.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

EVs With Built-In Camera Drones Have Already Landed in ChinaStill the stuff of concepts and flights of fancy in the West, automakers on the other side of the world are putting copters in their cars.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »