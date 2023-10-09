The Lowdown On Victoria Beckham’s 15 Engagement Rings

With the release of Beckham on Netflix, Victoria and David Beckham's inimitable couple's style is back in the spotlight. According to celebrity jewelry lore, she has some 15 engagement rings to show for her 24 years of marriage to the star athlete. When the England footballer proposed to his Spice Girl other half in 1998, he did it with a marquise cut diamond set on a yellow gold band.

Shortly after the couple’s star-studded wedding in Ireland on July 4, 1999, Victoria switched to a platinum eternity ring on the fourth finger of her left hand, and—while that marquise cut stone undoubtedly remains the most precious piece in her collection—the fashion mogul has been snapped wearing different diamond, ruby, emerald and sapphire stones in the years since.

